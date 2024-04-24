Hilton Launches Zero-Waste Menus Across its Flagship UK Hotels

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality company Hilton has introduced a series of zero waste and low waste menus in the UK to mark Stop Food Waste Day.

According to UNEP’s Food Waste Index Report 2024, a staggering one billion tonnes of food is wasted each year, equating to one fifth of all food available to consumers. Notably, the food services industry contributes over a quarter of this waste. In total, an estimated 8-10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are associated with food that is not consumed.

In response, Hilton’s “Taste of Zero Waste” menus have been launched to showcase how hotel operators can join the global fight to reduce food waste, harnessing a range of techniques that can be implemented in kitchens of any size.

Launching on Stop Food Waste Day today (24th April) the menus will offer a unique take on zero waste cuisine, curated by leading chefs at hotels including London Hilton on Park Lane, Hilton’s first hotel in the UK which opened in 1963; Hilton Manchester Deansgate, Hilton’s largest hotel in the North of England; Hilton London Metropole, Hilton’s largest hotel outside of the US; and DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, newly refurbished in 2023.

Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy and development, EMEA at Hilton said: “The launch of these new menus marks another step in the global fight against food waste. Conscious dining isn’t just a trend; it’s a deeply held value that guides where we all choose to indulge and unwind. These dishes have been designed to demonstrate the best-in-class techniques in use across our hotels all over the world every day – brought together to raise awareness of our ambition to continue reducing food waste across our operations, simultaneously empowering guests to make more mindful choices and inspiring them to reduce waste in their own kitchen at home.”

The initiative builds upon Hilton’s success in reducing waste sent to landfill by more than 50% (according to a 2008 baseline) and sits alongside its commitment to implement a food waste reduction programme in every hotel kitchen. It is underpinned by the company’s longstanding partnerships with like-minded businesses and suppliers working towards the same goal of reducing waste output as much as possible.

Paul Bates, executive head chef, Hilton London Metropole adds: “As chefs, we are the catalysts for positive change and have the opportunity to set the bar for sustainable dining. Our menu inspires diners to embrace new flavours, while empowering them to lead the charge when it comes to tackling food waste. We look forward to guests joining us on this culinary adventure and helping us make a meaningful difference, one delicious dish at a time.”