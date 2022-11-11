HRC renews partnership with the FEA for 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) has renewed its long-standing partnership with the Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA) for its 2023 edition, which takes place on 20-22 March at ExCeL London.

The Professional Kitchen section at HRC delivers the largest and most comprehensive showcase of professional catering equipment in the UK. The 2023 event will prove an even greater draw to visitors with exciting new features including Chef HQ, an interactive demo stage featuring leading chefs, and the Networking Hub, as well as established favourites including the historic chef competition International Salon Culinaire, attracting thousands of leading chefs and hospitality decisionmakers.

The FEA is the independent voice of the foodservice equipment industry, representing approximately 200 companies who supply, service and maintain all types of commercial catering equipment – from utensils to full kitchen schemes. In addition to partnering with HRC, the FEA will also be running its ‘Ask the Expert- LIVE! initiative over the three days of the event.

Keith Warren, CEO of the FEA, comments: “The FEA are delighted to be the official sponsor and to be partnering with HRC once again for 2023. All types of equipment have a critical role in ensuring effective foodservice delivery and the Professional Kitchen section is vitally important as the leading UK exhibition for the sector.

“The association will be providing advice and guidance for foodservice operators through our ‘Ask the Experts’ sessions along with opportunities to access the FEA’s considerable resources for the professional catering equipment sector.”

HRC Event Manager Ronda Annesley adds: “Our ongoing partnership and continued collaboration with the FEA brings a huge amount of value to the wide range of suppliers, chefs, dealers, foodservice operators and hospitality business owners that take part in HRC each year. The team’s insights and support are invaluable.”

To find out more about everything happening at HRC 2023, which takes place alongside IFE, International Food & Drink Event, IFE Manufacturing, International Salon Culinaire and The Pub Show @ HRC on 20-22 March, head to hrc.co.uk.