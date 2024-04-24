Nominations Open for Institute of Hospitality’s Annual Awards 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

The search is on for the ‘best’ the hospitality industry has to offer, as the Institute of Hospitality launches its 2024 Awards and glamourous black tie, Annual Dinner.

IoH CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI confirmed: “Our awards are the highlight of our annual programme of events and, I’m proud that this year’s competition is again open to anyone, anywhere in the world, from small to large organisations, who work in any area of our diverse hospitality industry.

“In 2023, the nominations we received were of an incredibly high standard. And this year, we expect no less. The talent across our global hospitality network never ceases to amaze me, so we are excited to see and celebrate some fantastic entries again this year.”

The award categories for 2024 are:

Best Educational Programme 2024 – SMEs

This award is open to SME employers in any location across the hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors. It aims to recognise those organisations that can show evidence of an engaging graduate programme, Apprenticeship scheme and/or inspirational student placement scheme.

1a. Best Educational Programme 2024 – Large Businesses

This award is open to large businesses in any location across the hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors. It aims to recognise those organisations that can show evidence of an engaging graduate programme, Apprenticeship scheme and/or inspirational student placement scheme.

2. The Gregory De La Peña-Hall FIH Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Employer of the Year Award 2024 – SMEs

This award is open to SME employers in any location across the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors. It aims to recognise employers who have shown an outstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) and can demonstrate how it has positively impacted the business and the wider hospitality industry.

2a. The Gregory De La Peña-Hall FIH Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Employer of the Year Award 2024 – Large Businesses

This award is open to large businesses in any location across the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors. It aims to recognise employers who have shown an outstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) and can demonstrate how it has positively impacted the business and the wider hospitality industry.

3. Talent Development Team of the Year 2024 – SMEs

This award is open to SME employers in any location across the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors. It aims to recognise teams that can show evidence of outstanding commitment to Continuing Professional Development (CPD), supporting individual professionals at all levels of their careers and who have collectively made positive impacts across the organisation.

3a. Talent Development Team of the Year 2024 – Large Businesses

This award is open to large businesses in any location across the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors. It aims to recognise teams that can show evidence of outstanding commitment to Continuing Professional Development (CPD), supporting individual professionals at all levels of their careers and who have collectively made positive impacts across the organisation.

4. Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2024 – Nominated by IoH Fellows

Nominations for this prestigious award can only be made by a member of the IoH’s College of Fellows. Fellows can nominate any individual (an IoH member or non-member), from across the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors. This award will be presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

Annual Awards Dinner 2024

This year’s Annual Awards Dinner 2024 will be held at the Headquarters of the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), in London, on Monday 17 June 2024.

The winners will be announced in the historic and ceremonial surroundings of the (HAC), established by Royal Charter on 25th August 1537. Occupying its current site at Artillery Gardens since 1641, to this day it stands true to its original charter “for military exercise and training and better defence of the realm.”

Robert continued: “This year’s winners and guests will be part of an incredible event. Celebrating this year’s achievements against the historic military backdrop of this dramatic venue. It’s definitely an event not to be missed.”

The highly contested Hospitality Assured 2024 Awards for Service Excellence will also be presented on the night.

Timeline

Closing date for entries is 5pm on Monday 20th May 2024

Shortlisted finalists will be announced on Tuesday 28th May 2024.

Winners will be announced at the IoH Annual Dinner & Awards on Monday 17 June 2024 – Dinner 18.00 – 22.30

Apply here to submit your online 2024 awards entry.

Book here for the Annual Awards Dinner 2024.