Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year

Italian rice specialists Riso Gallo are searching for Young Risotto Chef of the Year, aimed at budding chefs aged 18 -25 years old.

The winner will receive an all expenses three day trip to Milan to cook with the chefs in the two starred Michelin restaurant Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia, featured in the Guida Gallo, an illustrious guide to the best Risotto restaurants and recipes in the world produced every three years by Riso Gallo.

Plus the winning recipe will feature on the menu at Gordon Ramsay’s Union Street Café for one week.

Entrants are asked to send a recipe and image of their risotto plus why they believe winning will enhance their catering career. Entry closing date is 5th November 2017.

The top six entrants will enter a cook-off in London on 22nd January 2018 at Westminster College and will be judged on the day by renowned chefs Danilo Cortellini, former Professional MasterChef Finalist, Davide Degiovanni, Head Chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Union Street Café and Paul Gayler MBE, former Executive Chef at The Lanesborough and author. Joining the judging chefs will be Food Director at Woman & Home, Jane Curran, Bruce Langlands, Head of Food & Hospitality at Selfridges and MD at Riso Gallo UK, Jason Morrison.

Here are some top tips for making your risotto from Danilo:

• Use a wooden spoon for stirring

• Use a hot stock

• Use a high quality risotto rice

• Don’t stir the rice constantly, shake the pan occasionally to loosen the grains

• Keep the heat under control and to a simmer

• True Italian risotto is served al dente

• Stir vigorously at the end combining the Grana Padano

Try one of Danilo’s recipes for yourself:

Pumpkin, Sage & Gorgonzola Cheese Risotto

www.youngrisottochef.com