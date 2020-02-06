Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef Of The Year 2020 Winner Announced

Mariusz Jasinski, from London, has won the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition 2020, aimed at budding young chefs from across the UK.

Mariusz, aged 22, cooked a Celeriac Risotto with Chestnut and Trumpet Mushrooms. He is a chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin starred Petrus restaurant in London.

Along with the prestigious trophy, Mariusz has also been given the opportunity for a three day work experience with Jeff & Chris Galvin at the award winning La Chapelle, London.

“I am thrilled to have won this competition, and honoured to be able to work with such great chefs at La Chapelle. It will be a wonderful experience,” commented Maruisz. “I like to take a lot of flavour from simple ingredients like celeriac. I am not focused only on Italian ingredients, I like to use ingredients that I can buy anywhere, prepare them well and have a full flavoured risotto.”

Paul Gayler MBE, Consultant Chef and Chairman of Judges said; “For me the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef competition goes from strength to strength year on year. It is undoubtedly evident we have a wealth of young talented chefs around our shores. I find it reassuring that our culinary heritage is in safe hands. I look forward to seeing what 2021 brings. It is very exciting.”

“We (the judges) were all highly impressed with the balance of flavours and textures Maruisz brought to his dish, and the rice was cooked to al dente perfection, the mark of a great risotto”, Paul added.

Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK commented; “For over 165 years, Riso Gallo has supplied many of the top chefs across the world with Italian rice of the highest quality. We understand their passion and commitment to their craft, and the years of training they undertake. We launched this competition to help foster and reward the next generation, who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant, exciting risotto dish. Our Young Risotto Chef of the Year has gone from strength to strength each year. And thanks to the support of some of the UK and Italy’s finest chefs – Paul Gayler, Adriano Cavagnini, Danilo Cortelli, Davide Degiovanni, Franceso Dibenedetto, Fabio Pisani, Frances Atkins, and Chris and Jeff Galvin – all of this year’s finalists have been offered stages at top-end restaurants. We are so pleased to be part of this and look forward to opening more doors for young chefs. Applications for next year’s competition will be opening 1st April, 2020.”

