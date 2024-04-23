Squatters Leave Gordon Ramsay’s London Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Squatters who moved into chef Gordon Ramsay’s York & Albany pub in London, have all now left the building. The pub was leased by Ramsay from film director and entrepreneur Gary Love for £640,000 on a 25 year term.

The squatter group locked themselves in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park, north London, on 13 April, boarding up the windows, locking the doors and putting up a “legal warning” defending their takeover.

Lawyers for Mr Ramsay’s company secured a High Court order for the premises on Thursday April 18th.

Some squatters began leaving the building on Friday, however, others vowed they would remain inside the gastropub and hotel, claiming to have reached an agreement with the building’s owner.

A representative for Mr Ramsay said the squatters had now all left the building, from which they had been running an “autonomous cafe” and arts space.

Gordon Ramsey unsuccessfully attempted to free himself from the lease in a legal battle at the High Court in 2015, and the venue went on sale at the end of last year with a guide price of £13m.