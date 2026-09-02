£10 Million Hospitality Grant Scheme Launches In Boost For Independent Pubs, Restaurants and Cafes

Share Post Share Email

Village pubs, family-run restaurants and neighbourhood cafés across the UK could benefit from a share of £10 million after a new three-year Hospitality Grant Scheme opened for applications today.

The fund is designed to support projects that help new hospitality ventures get off the ground, bring vacant premises back into productive use, and deliver training programmes that equip people with the skills, confidence and work ethic needed to build lasting careers in the sector.

The scheme builds on early pilot funding that has already delivered tangible results. Non-profit organisation The Right Course used pilot money to convert two prison staff restaurants and kitchens into a dedicated hospitality training facility, giving inmates hands-on experience in a realistic, high-street-style working environment.

Separately, the Hospitality Sector Council teamed up with innovation lab L Marks to connect hospitality businesses with leading technology firms, uncovering new ways to boost productivity that have already saved hours of work and cut costs across the industry.

Minister for the Future of Work, Kate Dearden said:” Hospitality venues are where communities come together and where many people get their first experience of work. They create jobs and help our towns and neighbourhoods to thrive.

“This funding will back local businesses to grow, boost opportunities for people across the UK and support growth in every part of the country.”

This move recognises the vital role hospitality plays in supporting local economies and communities across the UK. This includes providing many people with their first jobs, helping them develop key skills to build successful careers within and outside the industry.

£3m of the grant funding has been specifically earmarked to support Pub is The Hub – an independent non-profit organisation helping pubs in rural and deprived areas to diversify their services and activities. This includes adding village stores, community cafes, play areas and arts and crafts activities, enabling pubs to expand their role as vital local hubs.

The grant scheme comes as part of the Government’s commitment to deliver economic growth in every postcode and ensure communities across the country can share in that success.

It follows on from the announcement that pubs, clubs and live music venues are set to receive a 20% cut to their business rates bills from April, saving the typical pub an estimated £1,000 next year.

Jane O’Riordan, Co-Chair of the Hospitality Sector Council, said: “We welcome the launch of this grant scheme, which builds on a successful pilot and demonstrates what can be achieved when government and industry work together. The flexible funding will help support innovative projects that boost productivity and sustainability, create opportunities for young people and those furthest from the labour market, and deliver the shared priorities of the Hospitality Sector Council and the wider sector.”

Pub is The Hub Chief Executive, John Longden OBE said, “Access to this new support from the Hospitality Grant Scheme is warmly welcomed as it will help inspire local publicans to diversify to create much needed local services and activities in their rural, remote or deprived areas.

BIST, together with the Treasury, has recognised the vital role that publicans and pubs play as essential small local businesses, that make positive contributions to local communities. The scheme will also encourage the leveraging of other match private and public funding to support these small businesses. “

“This funding will help give long-term certainty to publicans to create new services and activities in their pubs which will deliver a wider social value and create a foundation for well-being in their local areas.

“Pub is The Hub has been very thankful of the support and donations from within the pub and hospitality industry over the past 25 years and looks forward to working in collaboration with the BIST and the sector moving forward.”