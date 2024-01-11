2 AA Rosette The Purefoy Arms to Close

Share Tweet Share Email

Award-winning Hampshire pub The Purefoy Arms will is to close under its current owner, following the sale of the freehold.

The pub under head chef/landlord Gordon Stott will serve its last orders on Saturday, January 27.

Mr Stott whose awards include ‘Pub Chef of the Year’ and two AA Rosettes, said: After five years, it feels like it is about time to move on. As for the future, I’m not really sure, it would be nice to stay local.

“I’ve got some options for moving on, but at the moment I’m just going to take the month off.

“I want to thank all of our staff, our customers and everyone else for the support we’ve had after looking after this local pub.

“It’s been strange, facing challenges of covid and the food shortage, but it has been wonderful.

“We hope whoever takes over the Purefoy Arms does well.”

He opened the Purefoy Arms in 2018, following his role as head chef of the Sun Inn in Hampshire.

Posting on X (formally twitter) Mr Stott said: “This is a very difficult message for us to be writing but we are so thankful for all your support over the years and have loved every minute.

“We really hope you understand and thoroughly apologise for any inconvenience caused.”