, 35 Million Eat Out To Help Out Meals Sold In Two Weeks

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that over 35 million meals were bought using his ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative during the first two weeks of August, with consumers throughout the UK keen in taking advantage of the initiative bringing a much-needed boost to the sector

The Treasury and HM Revenue & Customs overseeing the roll out of ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ have released numbers showing that week two more than doubled in numbers from 10 million in week one.

The numbers show significant support from UK consumers prompting an enthusiastic Sunak to say: “Today’s figures show that Britain is eating out to help out – with at least 35m meals served up in the first two weeks alone, that is equivalent to over half of the UK taking part and supporting local jobs in the hospitality sector.”

More than 85,000 restaurants have now registered for Eat Out to Help Out. According to data from booking site Open Table, it has helped restaurants to be 27% fuller on average than they were during the Monday-to-Wednesday period in August 2019.

“To build back better we must protect as many jobs as possible, that is why I am urging all registered businesses to make the most of this by claiming back today – it’s free, simple and pays out within five working days.”

The initiative is a welcome respite for most hospitality businesses, and some are now extending the initiative.

Writing on Twitter the Chancellor said: