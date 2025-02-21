Share Post Share Email

At PDI International, we’re proud to launch the Protect What Matters Most campaign, introducing Protect 360° Sanitising Wipes.

Leveraging our expertise as a global healthcare leader, we’ve developed a professional-grade sanitising solution tailored for hospitality. More than just cleaning, these wipes help protect your people, reputation, and the planet.

Why Now?

Running a hospitality business is more demanding than ever, with rising NIC contributions and operational costs up by 55%.

We wanted to champion hospitality professionals, acknowledging their challenges in tough economic times. The campaign focuses on the real cost of cleanliness – from sticky tables and staff wellbeing to customer trust.”– Nina Smith, Marketing Manager, PDI International

Cleanliness: The Foundation of Trust

Cleanliness is a top factor influencing customer sentiment. A 2023 Accor study found that 81% of European and UK consumers consider it essential. Neglecting hygiene doesn’t just lead to bad reviews – it erodes trust.

A frequent complaint? Sticky tables. This isn’t just about poor cleaning; it can result from varnish breakdown, harsh chemicals, or dirt build-up. Protect 360° wipes tackle this issue effectively.

People: The Heart of Your Business

Your staff’s wellbeing is crucial. Traditional cleaning methods, like reusable cloths, are prone to cross-contamination. The Food Standards Agency recommends disposable alternatives to reduce risk.

Sustainability: A Priority for Today & Tomorrow

Sustainability isn’t just a trend—it’s a business necessity. A Lightspeed survey found that 90% of consumers expect eco-friendly hospitality practices, and 26% would stop visiting businesses that don’t prioritise sustainability.

Protect 360° Sanitising Wipes support your green goals:

• 100% biodegradable fibres & plant-based active ingredients

• Recyclable packaging

• UK manufacturing to reduce carbon footprint

Want to try them out?

Write to us via samples@sanipro-intl.com to order your FREE samples!

A: PDI EMEA Ltd Pywell Road, Willowbrook East Industrial Estate, Corby NN17 5XJ, UK

T: + 44 (0) 8081 697 945

W: https://pdi-intl.com

E: hello@sanipro-intl.com