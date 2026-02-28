A CHEF’S KISS for Glendale Foods

Share Post Share Email

Long before food trends had hashtags and The Bear was a binge watch, we were cooking up a storm in the frozen meat and snacks marketplace.

We supplied kitchens that cared about consistency rather than gimmicks, and flavour more than fuss. We worked effortlessly behind the scenes to meet real-world needs across a variety of environments.

From pub grills slick with Saturday-night punters, to hotel banquets that cha-cha-cha’d like Strictly. From airline trays rattling at 30,000 feet to school kitchens feeding hungry young minds.

We were there, getting it done, wearing the apron. Quietly. Reliably. Doing the unglam work that keeps foodservice moving.

Yes, chefs loved us. And guests devoured us.

Decades on, they still do.

Sausages that brown evenly and bite clean. Meatballs that stay together, not fall apart in disappointment halfway through service. Burgers that go lip-dancing in deliciously juicy restaurants. Good honest food sorted, no matter who’s on shift, how many orders are piling up, or how loudly the fryer is screaming. Even when it’s boiling point, and the clock is leaning over the chef’s shoulder, great meals are made.

Made for Service

We began as a family butcher in Salford in 1957. Those origins still live in everything we make. In the snap of a sausage, the way seasoning settles, the way products hold when it matters most.

But let’s not get misty-eyed here. Our craft keeps moving on. Modern techniques. Modern styles, new lines. A dedicated innovation centre that constantly serves up something special.

Our products aren’t designed for mood boards. They’re designed for hands. For heat. For repetition. For the way food is portioned, reheated, plated and served when time is tight and standards don’t bend.

Put bluntly, we make products that make chefs look good.

These are foods that understand the rhythm of a kitchen: the rush, the shortcuts, times where there’s no margin for error.

Flavour and function on a plate. Consistent portions.

Predictable performance. Crowd-pleasers that doesn’t need rescuing at the pass. From pub chains to hotel breakfasts to grab-and-go offers that have to work every single time.

Stepping Forward

For a long time, we were happy to stay out of the spotlight and let the food speak for itself. It still does. But times are a-changing. Ambition sharpens. And we’ve spent long enough hiding our light under a table.

Today, we step forward and claim the recognition our products deserve. Let the world know who we are.

Glendale Foods is a leading supplier of snacks, processed meat and protein products, both cooked and raw, including sausages, burgers, meatballs and dumplings, alongside a growing range of food-to-go options. Actually, there’s nothing we don’t do.

We use state-of-the-art manufacturing and packaging lines, an advanced innovation centre, and global logistics capability, to support everything from large-scale programmes to highly bespoke, specialist operations. In 2024, we joined the Shallan Group, marking a new chapter of our growth.

By blending our heritage with innovation, we have continuing to evolve, responding to trends such as on-the-go eating and high-protein, plant-forward products, as well as embracing sustainable practices. We help businesses deliver flavour, consistency and reliability in a fast-moving, ever-changing market.

Yes, chef, we’re the ones who make the core of your dishes rock-solid.

So, you’re free to focus on creativity, presentation and the finishing touches that make a menu unmistakably yours.

We’re Glendale Foods.

A chef’s kiss, indeed.

