Two Bournemouth Town Centre Pubs Set for Rebrand

Two well-known drinking and entertainment venues on Old Christchurch Road in Bournemouth town centre are set to shut their doors within weeks of each other, as their owners seek to restructure.

The Slug & Lettuce at Dean Park Crescent was the first to close its doors on 27th February.

The venue had occupied the site of the former Yates pub and had served as one of two Slug & Lettuce branches in the town centre, the other being on Richmond Hill.

Hot on its heels, Pop World — the themed party bar and club which has operated on the same road for around two years — will shut its doors on 15th March.

Its neighbour Felsons is also set to shut on the same date.

The Pop World team paid tribute to the customers who had marked birthdays, graduations and nights out at the venue over its two-year run.

However, Stonegate Group clarified that neither closure would be permanent, stating:

“The sites referenced are not closing. They are part of our ongoing transformation strategy, and we are investing in them as they move into our Pub Partners model. This is part of our successful strategy to reshape our estate. We recognise that the way people socialise, connect with brands, and choose where to spend their time has evolved, and customers increasingly value the people behind the bar over the brand above the door. By empowering entrepreneurial operators through our Pub Partners model, we’re building pubs that are more resilient, community-driven, and adaptable to changing guest habits.”