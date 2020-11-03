95p Pints At Stonegate Pub Company

Stonegate Pub Company has announced a three-day sale of all cask ale beer with pints for just 95p across its whole managed estate.

The snap three-day sale is following the Government’s announcement at the weekend that all pubs must close during the national lockdown. The offer is only valid from Monday 2 November – Wednesday 4 November.

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “Once again, the hospitality industry is being told to bear the financial brunt of further regulations in the Government’s response to COVID-19. Given the short notice, this 95p pint sale is to ensure minimal wastage of product across our estate. Cask ale only has a shelf life of a few days once its tapped and spiled, and in March the British Beer and Pub Association estimated that over 70 million pints of beer were poured down the drain.

“We also would prefer our customers to enjoy the beer – responsibly, of course – rather than pouring it away. Just like in March, our pubs will continue to be at the centre of their communities during this lockdown and we look forward to reopening as soon as possible and enjoying the Christmas festivities together.”