Only A Pavement Away Prepares For Its Annual Winter Warmth Campaign To Support Homeless Across The UK

The hospitality industry has, arguably, been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic this year. Only A Pavement Away, the hospitality charity that gets the homeless, vulnerable veterans and ex-offenders back into work, is launching its second annual Winter Warmth campaign – and this year it’s needed more than ever before. With the colder months approaching, rough sleepers are in desperate need of extra clothing and sleeping bags to keep them warm during the night.

This year’s Winter Warmth campaign will see groups of volunteers support Only a Pavement Away by packing and distributing packs of clothing, sleeping bags and toiletries amongst other essentials for homeless groups across the UK. All donations will be distributed across London, Brighton and Manchester by a wonderful group of volunteers [Table 1] on the 11th, 12th, and 26th November.

The charity has set up collection points in hotels and restaurants across London, Brighton and Manchester, where donations will be gratefully received before volunteers pack the items into bags for distribution.

Volunteers include well-known names within hospitality such as Paul Pavli, Executive Director and consultant within the hospitality and leisure sector, Jo Bruce, PR and marking expert and Tony Sophoclides, UK Hospitality Strategic Affairs Director.

OAPA has also teamed up with Livelyhood [founded by Sarah Wall], a collection of independent and inviting neighbourhood pubs across South London. Customers are able to purchase a blanket costing £4 to use during their visit and take home, with all profits from blankets sold across their venues going towards the Winter Warmth Campaign.

The charity has also received some amazing support from Feel Good Drinks, Greene King and Billy Gibbs who have generously supported the campaign to help buy 750 back packs. This year’s campaign is looking to reach circa. 700 people across four cities in the UK.

Winter Warmth helps raise awareness about OAPA, in turn increasing financial donations and help get rough sleepers into careers in hospitality.

Greg Mangham, Founder of Only A Pavement Away, said: “This year, and in light of recent events, we need as much help as we can get to reach as many vulnerable individuals as possible across the UK. It’s been fantastic to see such a wealth of support and generosity on display from our partners and supporters ahead of the Winter Warmth campaign and we’re looking forward to extending our support into Brighton and Manchester this year to ensure that rough sleepers are kept warm during Winter. Any donations will be gratefully received before our volunteers begin to distribute the packs to rough sleepers.”

OAPA is also hoping to provide support to the Crisis at Christmas campaign, who are desperate to get as many people as possible off the street for the festive season.

The charity is extremely grateful to everyone who will be giving up their time to support a much-needed cause. As the number of rough sleepers in cities continues to rise in the current economic climate, providing support is more critical than ever during these unprecedented times; we are all only a pavement away from homelessness.

For more information on the campaign, including donation drop-off booking slots, where to donate items or make a financial donation, simply follow this link: https://onlyapavementaway.co.uk/winter-warmth-campaign.