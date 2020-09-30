A First Look At The Impact Of The 10pm Curfew On Hospitality Sales.

10pm curfew drops sales by 12.9%.

Analysis from S4labour shows that sales over Thursday to Sunday when comparing the week prior to the curfew with last week show a 10.9% decrease in food sales and a 14.7% decrease in drinks sales.

The impact of the latest challenge is another stark reminder of the effect that Coronavirus is having on our industry.

The governments EOTHO scheme significantly boosted restaurant bookings during the month of August, with the scheme growing in popularity each week.

By midnight on 31 August, when the scheme officially ended, the 84,700 establishments signed up to the scheme had made 130,000 claims worth £522m.

However, the scheme is becoming a distant memory and the requirement to think of news ways to drive businesses forward is ever more important.

Sam Wignell, Chief Customer Officer at S4labour, commented “I have never spoken to so many customers who are having to look at new innovations to drive sales and keep their businesses compliant. It will be interesting to see how consumer behaviours change as we become accustomed to the new regulations.”