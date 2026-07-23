Star Expands Managed Operator Estate In Scotland With £280,000 Makeover Of Iconic Edinburgh Pub

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An historic Category A listed Edinburgh pub is reopening this week following a major refurbishment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

The investment in Joseph Pearce near to the Edinburgh Playhouse has seen it become Star’s fourteenth Just Add Talent (JAT) managed operator pub in Scotland. The project is part of Star Pubs’ £3.08m Scottish investment programme for 2026, which includes plans for further managed operator pubs.

Local resident and former Joseph Pearce regular Paul Henderson – who has been working in the social care sector for the past 18 years – is taking the helm running the pub on behalf of Star Pubs.

The revamp has completely renovated the pub’s iconic exterior and transformed the interior with a stylish design that incorporates original features alongside bold colours, contemporary touches and all-new furniture and finishes. Other improvements include a new kitchen and a lounge dining area that is available for private functions and parties.

Whilst the managed operator model is widespread in England and Wales, it is still relatively uncommon in Scotland. With an ingoing cost of £4,000 – of which £3,000 is a refundable deposit – the low-cost, low-risk JAT agreement is ideal for newcomers to the industry as well as experienced hospitality staff who want to become self-employed publicans.

Paul was seeking a career change into hospitality when he spotted that Joseph Pearce was looking for a new operator. Says Paul: “I’d looked at all kinds of businesses including pubs, cafés and B&Bs, but everything was out of reach in terms of the upfront money required. I didn’t know managed operator pubs existed until the Joseph Pearce was advertised or I’d have gone this route much sooner. It’s affordable and comes with incredible support. It feels like a calling and that the stars have aligned in enabling me to operate my local. TJoseph Pearce is a fantastic pub with loads of potential that the overhaul has brought out.”

Adds Matt Dyson, Star Pubs operations director for Scotland: “We’re delighted to have invested in such a prominent, well-known pub. Our Just Add Talent pubs whilst sharing similar elements, are tailored to their locality. Joseph Pearce is no exception – the upgrade has created a stylish neighbourhood pub that caters for the local community and visitors to Edinburgh alike.

“There’s a real appetite for managed operator style pubs in England and Wales due in part to the uncertainty created by rising overheads and the cost-of-living crisis but they’re still quite a novelty in Scotland. We’re hoping to launch more here and have some exciting sites earmarked with refurbishments attached.”