“No Jab, No Job” – The Latest Advice

With the outdoor hospitality sector set to reopen from 12 April, Daniel Stander, employment lawyer at Vedder Price LLP, breaks down the issue of mandatory employee vaccination.

1) “JAB / JOB”

As over 50% of all UK adults have now received their first dose of the vaccine, the simplest scenario an employer might face is reopening with a work- force that is already fully vaccinated.

In these cases employers will not need to engage with the question of mandatory vaccination. However, employers who wish to confirm and record the vaccination status of their employees should be mindful of the special category data protections that are applicable to health data.A data privacy impact assessment looking at how the business holds and processes such data should be conducted.

2) “NO JAB / NO JOB”

Despite the above statistic, recent YouGov data suggests that up to 21% of people still do not intend on being vaccinated. Concerns around the level of vaccine take-up have led to the Government announcing a pol- icy of mandatory vaccination for workers within the care sector, a move without modern precedent, and only time will tell whether this is the beginnings of a sea change in vaccination law, or whether the peculiarities of the care sector make it a unique case for government intervention.

Given this uncertainty, employers should keep in mind that having a policy requiring vaccination is one thing, but being able to enforce that policy is another entirely.

The relevant question is whether the requirement to be vaccinated amounts to a “reasonable request” that the employer can make of the employee. Employers will need to justify why vaccination is necessary, consider- ing the balance between the employee’s individual liberties and the benefit to colleagues and customers in reducing risk of transmission and infection in the workplace.