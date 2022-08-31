A Visit to The Showman’s Show 2022 is a Must For Anyone Within Hospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

The Showman’s Show will return to Newbury Showground on the 19th – 20th October 2022 with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing thousands of products and services. The show delivers practical solutions, handy hints and inspiration in abundance.

For anyone working within the catering and hospitality sector it presents an excellent opportunity to meet new suppliers and discover the latest innovations and technologies.

Exhibitors include state-of-the-art temporary structures perfect for adding additional areas to existing venues or corporate hospitality facilities; caterers, bespoke concessions and catering equipment; the latest sound and lighting solutions; furniture hire companies; theming, visual spectaculars and finishing touches to name but a few.

Visitors can expect to meet companies launching new products, alongside showcases and demonstrations of existing solutions. It’s also a great melting pot for ideas, with the chance to talk to the experts in their field face to face and interact with products and services in a live environment which is really useful for making purchasing decisions.

A visit to The Showman’s Show is an absolute must for anyone involved in events and hospitality.

You can find more details about the show and exhibitors by visiting www.showmansshow.co.uk or see the advert on the facing page.

To register to attend The Showman’s Show 2022 please click https://tinyurl.com/pjyxkkds