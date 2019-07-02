AA Unveils Britain’s Best Pubs Guide

AA Hospitality and Hotel Services has revealed The Pub Guide 2020: 2,000 pubs for great beer and good food. The 21st edition of the AA Pub Guide unveils the country’s best pubs by county, with pubs chosen for their atmosphere, good beer and great food.

The Pub Guide 2020 retains many old favourites, plus several pubs (10%) making it into the Guide for the first time this year.

This brand new and revamped guide offers an in-depth guide to the UK’s pub scene, with a comprehensive description of each pub included. The guide also lists directions, whether or not the pub is child and dog friendly and includes listings for facilities such as such as parking or a garden. There’s also an insight into each pub’s real ale, real cider and wine by the glass offerings.

Of the 2,000 pubs included, there are also highlighted ‘Pick of the Pubs’ entries, representing the best AA-recommended pubs in different regions, selected by the AA’s team of inspectors, editorial , and reader submissions.

Many of the pubs included in this year’s guide are also well known for their gastronomic offerings; with over 250 of the pubs in The Pub Guide 2020 having been awarded AA Rosettes for the quality of their cuisine. Pubs with accommodation have their AA star rating displayed.

Pubs which have made it into The Pub Guide 2020 for the first time this year are:



• The Roebuck Inn, Mobberley, Cheshire

• Fernaville’s Rest, Whorlton, County Durham

• The Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton, Cumbria

• The Lamb Inn, Crediton, Devon

• The Talbot Hotel, Iwerne Minster, Dorset

• The Bonnie Badger, Gullane, East Lothian

• The Bathurst Arms, North Cerney, Gloucestershire

• Bartons Mill, Old Basing, Hampshire

• The Three Mariners, Hythe, Kent

• The Royal Oak, River, Kent

• The Carpenters Arms, London W1

• The Wigmore, London W1

• The Perseverance, London WC1

• The Amble Inn, Amble, Northumberland

• The Star Inn, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

• The Wheatsheaf, Corston, Somerset

• The Litton, Litton, Somerset

• The King Alfred, Street, Somerset

• The Hollist Arms, Lodsworth, West Sussex

• The Anchor Inn & Boathouse, Worcester, Worcestershire

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hospitality and Hotel Services, said: “As we see more pubs closing in Britain, it is encouraging to have record numbers of pubs being recommended for The Pub Guide, demonstrating the extent to which pubs have continued to improve the quality of their offerings. The establishments in this year’s Guide prove that there is a brilliant range of pubs across the country, offering fantastic service, drinks, and dining opportunities.”