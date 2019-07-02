WSTA Broadens its Base with two New Board Members

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association has welcomed two new faces to its board as it concentrates increasingly on supporting imports and exports of wines and spirits as Britain edges closer to the prospect of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Ahead of the new trading landscape it has welcomed both a household name logistics company and one of Europe’s leading spirit producers to take a seat at the table.

Brad Madigan, Managing Director for Campari Group UK, and Sébastien Desreumaux, CEO of iForce and Eddie Stobart Contract Logistics, attended their first WSTA Board meeting in June.

Brad’s appointment brings into the fold a key global player in spirits importing and with him comes some of the world’s most recognisable international spirit brands.

Sébastien takes his place as the first e-fulfilment business to join the WSTA Board. His appointment provides a voice for all our members who work within the rapidly developing wine and spirit supply chain.

Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, Miles Beale, said:

“The WSTA continues to fortify its Board team and I am delighted to welcome both Brad and Sébastien. We represent the big and the small, bringing together domestic and international businesses and uniting producers, suppliers, logistical firms and retailers – all crucial players in the wine and spirit trade. Each member of our Board brings to the table a different set of skills that means the WSTA can cover every issue facing this diverse sector. The WSTA is doing more than ever before for its members and the industry in these uncertain and testing times.”

Michael Saunders, Chairman of the WSTA, comments:

“I am very pleased to welcome both Brad and Sébastien to the Board. Their wealth of experience in two different fields brings a good balance which will strengthen the WSTA board.

Brad’s extensive knowledge of the global spirits industry and expertise in the world of importing is a tremendous asset to the Board. Equally, Sébastien’s years of experience of the vast supply chain which our industry relies upon to trade will add two important voices to the WSTA boardroom.

I look forward to working with them both, along with the rest of the board as we see out 2019 and move forward into 2020.”

Brad Madigan, Managing Director for Campari Group UK, said:

“I’m extremely pleased to be chosen to serve on the board at the WSTA. Now more than ever the WSTA board needs a diverse and experienced team helping all the members navigate through the next 12 months. I look forward to working alongside other industry leaders to further the great work be done by the WSTA.”

Sébastien Desreumaux CEO of iForce and Eddie Stobart Contract Logistics said:

“I was delighted to be asked to join the WSTA Board. Britain’s logistics firms will be at the forefront of ensuring trade continues to flow post-Brexit. I’m looking forward to helping the WSTA and its members prepare for whatever lays ahead and strengthen its global ties to keep the UK wine and spirit industry as a key destination for global trade.”