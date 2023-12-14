Aberdare Pub Reopens Following £250,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Bush Inn on Commercial Street, Aberdare, reopened on earlier this month after a major investment of £250,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete interior refurbishment, boasting a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to all of the local community. Inside, the pub features a brand-new bar, flooring, and furniture throughout.

For opening night, customers celebrated with a soft opening on Thursday, followed by an action-packed weekend of live music, karaoke, and a DJ, as well as plenty of live sports. Operator at The Bush Inn, Delith May, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Bush Inn provides a wide range of drink offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, as well as a full sports package of Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Horse Racing. Customers can also expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment, such as Karaoke and DJ nights. Operator, Delith, is keen to support local causes, including the local foodbank and will be initially aiming to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at The Bush Inn.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:“The refurbishment at The Bush Innlooks fantastic –the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Delith, every success for the future in making The Bush Inna fantastic hub of the community.”

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks. In the run up to Christmas, pubs across its estate will be collecting Christmas selection boxes to donate to local charities.

The Bush Inn is located at Commercial Street, Aberdare, CF44 7RW