Accor Adds Two More Hotels To UK Ibis Brands Portfolio

Hospitality group Accor has announced the signing of two new hotels in the UK under ibis and ibis Styles brands, strengthening the UK footprint of Europe’s leading economy brand family.

A new ibis Styles hotel is under construction in Burton-Upon-Trent. The hotel, owned by FirstInn Ventures Ltd, will consist of 81 rooms and suites. The hotel will be situated less than two miles from Burton-Upon-Trent Railway Station and circa 13 miles from East Midlands Airport. The construction of the hotel started in May 2023 and is expected to open in the second half of 2024 under a franchise agreement.

Accor has also signed an ibis hotel in Coleraine, Northern Ireland which will rebrand from Premier Inn. The hotel, which is located a 15-minute drive from the coast, is owned by long time Accor franchisee, Andras House Ltd and will be their third Accor franchise in Northern Ireland. Andras House recently completed a full refurbishment of the ibis Belfast City Centre to ibis’ Plaza design concept. The new Coleraine hotel will follow the same Plaza design and is undergoing refurbishment of its 49 rooms before re-opening early in 2024 as ibis Coleraine.

The latest signings will bring the ibis brands portfolio in the UKI to 119 hotels – 64 ibis, 33 ibis budget and 22 ibis Styles hotels.

Philip Lassman, Vice President Development, Accor Northern Europe commented: “We continue to see positive momentum in the growth of our ibis family of brands within the UK, highlighting the continued appeal of our economy brands. ibis brands remain the European market leader in economy segment and in the challenging macro-environment the strength of the brands in the market is rightly appealing to investors. We look forward to the future success of these hotels and the continued growth of our ibis brands portfolio in the UK and internationally.”