Parkdean Resorts To Support The Great British Beach Clean

Share Tweet Share Email

A record number of Parkdean Resorts’ holiday parks will take part in the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean, as part of the UK’s leading holiday park operator’s pledges to care for its parks, people, and planet.

Running from 15th – 24th September, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Great British Beach Clean, and hundreds of volunteers will be coming together to collect litter along the coasts of some of Parkdean Resorts’ 66 parks throughout the UK.

In total, 54 Parkdean Resorts holiday parks and offices will be participating, including 42 parks in England, 8 in Scotland, and 4 in Wales. In collaboration with Britvic Soft Drinks, the team from Warmwell Holiday Park in Dorset will be holding a special beach clean on 19th September, and members of the public are encouraged to join in with the efforts. Members of the public can register to join any Beach Clean by visiting https://www.mcsuk.org/what-you-can-do/join-a-beach-clean/.

Data will be collected from each of the beach cleans which will enable the Marine Conservation Society to campaign for positive change to protect the ocean. Data obtained from previous beach cleans has already helped implement plastic bag charges, better wet wipe labelling, and supporting a tax on single-use plastic items.

Last year, 36 of Parkdean Resorts’ parks took part in the Great British Beach Clean, and over 265 generous volunteers lent their time to collect 191 bags of litter, weighing in at a total of 422kg or more than 930 lbs.

Jane Bates, Director of Sustainability and Procurement at Parkdean Resorts, said: “It’s a privilege for us to be supporting the Marine Conservation Society by participating in the Great British Beach Clean once again this year. We’re committed to doing all we can to protect our environment and make our beaches and seas clean and safe, so we’re looking forward to getting involved and doing our bit. The generosity of our teams and the wonderful volunteers across our parks never disappoint, so we’re hoping for another fantastic turnout this year.”

Parkdean Resorts recently published its first ever ESG report detailing its pledges to care for its parks, people, and planet by delivering 25 wide-ranging commitments by 2025, with plans covering renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, and maintaining the natural beauty of 3,500 acres of land across its 66 parks throughout the UK.