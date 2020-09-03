Action Against Hunger’s Love Food Give Food Campaign Returns This Autumn

Action Against Hunger’s annual Love Food Give Food campaign is back this autumn and this year it’s bigger than ever before. During September and October consumers can turn their love of food into action by eating from a host of UK food and drink brands, retailers and restaurants, to support the world’s most vulnerable communities facing hunger.

Now in its 22nd year, Love Food Give Food has raised over £3 million to date, providing access to life saving treatment for vulnerable communities across the world. Over 2,000 of the UK’s restaurants have taken part in the campaign previously, including Hawksmoor, Hakkasan and Pho and this year for the first time ever, restaurants are joining forces with some of the UK’s best loved retailers and food and drink brands in the fight against hunger.

The campaign has been supported previously by various high-profile chefs including Jason Atherton, Nieves Barragan Mohacho, Asma Khan, Chantelle Nicholson, Robin Gill, Vivek Singh and Angela Harnett, and this year is set to be no different.

Celebrity chef and long-standing Action Against Hunger ambassador, Cyrus Todiwala OBE says:

“Covid-19 has sent shockwaves across the globe and nowhere are these being felt more prominently than in places like Yemen, Syria and South Sudan. They don’t have our healthcare system or safety nets, and we are seeing hunger levels grow rapidly.

“The UK has been hard hit by this virus, including within the hospitality industry, but during our darkest hour we cannot turn our back on those in need. I hope people will support this fantastic cause and all of the incredible restaurants and food brands involved that continue to bring so much hope to those in need”

Action Against Hunger operates in almost 50 countries, directly responding to Covid-19 whilst continuing its life-saving programmes to treat malnutrition and ensure communities can access safe and nutritious food. This includes working with community-based partners here in the UK due to unprecedented need.

For more information, recipes and for a full list of Love Food Give Food participating brands and restaurants, visit: www.actionagainsthunger.org.uk/lovefoodgivefood