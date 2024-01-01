Action on Growth, Investment and Jobs Critical in 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

In a New Year message, UKHospitality outlines its priorities for the next year.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Hospitality businesses will be hoping this year brings some respite from the endless price rises that have plagued the sector over the past 18 months.

“What’s becoming more apparent is that, despite falling inflation, government action is still needed to bring costs down and allow hospitality businesses to reach their potential.

“We have a clear three-point plan that will deliver both those objectives: generate investment through root and branch reform of business rates, create jobs through Apprenticeship Levy reform and drive economic growth through a lower rate of VAT.

“With a General Election set to take place in 2024, this clear plan will be our focus with all political parties to ensure hospitality is at the front and centre of policy making.

“Hospitality is clearly one of the most strategically important sectors in the economy – contributing £93 billion to the economy, employing 3.5 million people and generating £54 billion in tax revenues for the Treasury.

“With the potential our sector has for growth, it’s essential we receive the support and investment needed to achieve our goals.”