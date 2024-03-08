Admiral Pubs Win Big at the 2024 PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns is proud to have played a part in the 2024 PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards, where pubs and customers across the estate showed their commitment to community development and support.

This year marked a record for the awards with almost 1,000 entries across England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, which was shortlisted down to just 24 pubs across five different categories.

The Clifton Arms in Blackburn was named Community Support Hero for England, whilst Bridget and Paul Manley, regular customers of the Blue Ball Inn in Worrall, were given the Community Regular Hero award for England.

The PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards, which celebrate the vital role pubs across the UK play within their communities, took place on Tuesday 5th March at the Houses of Parliament

Carole Davies has become an integral part of the community over her 19 years at the helm of The Clifton Arms in Blackburn. Together with her team, she has raised money to have defibrillators installed, collecting and donating Christmas jumpers to local children in-need, organising regular free meals for the elderly, organising outings for mental health and wellbeing groups and so much more.

Bridget and Paul Manley, regular customers of the Blue Ball Inn in Worrall and popular local figures, were recognised for their amazing work in setting up the Worrall Environmental Group 40 years ago and leading it ever since. Having grown up in the local area, Paul and Bridget have worked tirelessly to maintain Worrall’s beauty for fellow residents through planting trees, bulbs, litter picking, essential resource fundraising and everything in between.

Chris Jowsey, CEO at Admiral Taverns, commented: “I’d like to congratulate Carole at The Clifton Arms and loyal customers of the Blue Ball Inn in Worrall, Paul and Bridget, for their incredible achievements. I am extremely proud that Admiral’s pubs were victorious in two of the five English categories. It is testament to the incredible work across our estate and how our licensees and customers work together to make pubs more than just a place to drink, but as vital social hubs that bring people together.”