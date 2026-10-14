Admiral Reaffirms Commitment to Community Pubs

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Admiral Taverns, has announced another year of significant investment in its estate, with a planned capex budget of £38.4 million confirmed for FY27. Backed by the support of Proprium Capital Partners, the Group’s continued commitment to investment in its estate is reflection of Admiral’s focus on supporting its entrepreneurial licensees and underpinning the long-term growth of its nationwide portfolio of sustainable community pubs.

Recent years have seen Admiral’s continuous targeted investment programme increase, and this newly announced capex budget builds on an FY26 capex investment programme of £34.1million. In partnership with licensees and operators this growing investment has supported a range of pub improvements and refurbishments across the UK and created positive impacts for licensees, operators and communities. Critically for many pubs, whilst these investments often support larger pub redevelopments, they have also included much needed smaller refurbishments such as new pub gardens, function rooms or kitchen updates which can have an important trading impact for community ‘locals’.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns, said: “Investing in our community pubs has always been core to our strategy to ensure long-term, sustainable pubs which serve their communities and deliver positive impacts to our licensees, operators and their communities. In more challenging trading conditions, and at a time when we are seeing many pubs shut their doors for good, this investment is even more critical, and I’m pleased to see the positive impacts of capex projects coming through.

Our increased FY27 budget represents more exciting plans to come as we continue to support and empower our licensees.”

Recent examples include:

• The Y Pentan in Mold, North Wales. Following a significant investment and refurbishment back in 2021, this year the Y Pentan, one of Admiral’s operator managed pubs which sits in its Proper Pubs division, reached the significant milestone of over £1 million of sales. This trading success demonstrates the value of strategic investment to community pubs, the strength of Admiral’s community-pub model and the commitment of its licensees to delivering great local experiences for customers.

• The Crown, Fordham. During the long rebuild process, Admiral saw the opportunity to invest further to explore the full potential as a fantastic local community pub. Run by inspirational licensee Tom Ward and his committed team, the pub is now flying. Sales have been extremely positive since it opened in November 2025, initially serving just drinks during the festive period, before launching its hugely successful food offer in January 2026. Sales are consistently above £20k a week, and the pub is well on its way to hitting £1m in its first year.

Admiral’s planned investment programme this year will include several significant projects, with further details to be announced in due course, subject to the relevant approvals and agreements.

In addition to capex investments, Proper Pubs, the operator managed division of Admiral’s business is focused on multiple ways it can support its pub partners as much as possible. It is investing an additional £600,000 in operator incentives to share rewards with pub partners when the businesses are succeeding, as well as setting new targets to help pubs facing cost headwinds as part of the wider operating environment.

Nathan Wall, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, commented: “Whilst Admiral’s investment stretches across both leased and tenanted and operator managed pubs, in the Proper Pubs division we’ve really focused on challenging our operators this year to hit the magic milestone of £1 million in sales, and introduced internal incentives to support this. I’m thrilled the Y Pentan has reached this, and it is a real testament to the hard work of the operator building on the potential the refurbishment created. Congratulations to Stephanie and all the team, and we look forward to more pubs reaching this milestone.”