Boxing Day Buffet Lunch Christmas Tree and Log Fire

Share Post Share Email

Operators will need to manage their spend on Christmas menus carefully in the face of consumer caution and an uncertain outlook for 2027, warns hospitality purchasing specialist Lynx Purchasing.

“By now, operators should have a clear idea of their overall level of Christmas bookings,” says Lynx Purchasing managing director Rachel Dobson.

“The main challenges will be on the supply side. Not only whether operators can rely on supplies if they take further bookings from customers who’ve left plans late, but also uncertainty over whether the costs of core Christmas food products already on order might increase.

“The latest restrictions on poultry in Britain due to avian flu is cause for concern. It has the potential to affect availability of fresh turkey, and the situation can change quickly. Beef and salmon, both staples of Christmas menus, are very costly at the moment, and there are also new welfare concerns about farmed salmon. In contrast, although this year’s potato harvest was affected by the summer heatwave, supplies are reasonably good.”

The warning comes as Lynx Purchasing publishes the Winter 2026 edition of its regular Market Forecast. The report uses exclusive insight from the range of suppliers that Lynx works with, as well as official inflation data, to look at food and drink pricing in the run-up to the crucial Christmas trading period.

Dobson continued: “The supply chain has proved to be resilient, and Christmas orders already placed with suppliers should be secure, although some pricing may be volatile. However, if there are last minute booking requests, operators may be cautious in terms of the need to place additional orders with suppliers at a time when margins are already under pressure, as well as meeting the cost of additional staff.”

Dobson adds: “Attention now needs to firmly focus on the first few months of 2027, when consumer confidence is likely to remain low over concerns about interest rates, food inflation is forecast to increase, and the impact on global supply of the extreme El Niño will start to become apparent.

“Commodities such as cooking oil, wheat and sugar are likely to see sharp price increases, which also impacts the cost of a broad range of manufactured food products, while staples such as coffee and fruit juice, which are already under pressure due to climate change, are also likely to be impacted.

“As ever, the best advice is to work with suppliers to make the most of available produce, buy as locally as possible to help mitigate the impact of higher distribution costs, and to keep menus flexible wherever possible.”

A free copy of the Winter 2026 edition of the Lynx Purchasing can be downloaded from the website at www.lynxpurchasing.co.uk