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Pub-goers have to navigate a postcode lottery when it comes to checking whether their pint meets basic quality standards.

In some regions, beer drinkers are in a ‘hygiene desert’ where it’s almost impossible to find a pub that holds a star-rated Beer & Cellar Hygiene accreditation.

Industry accreditation body Cask Marque, which oversees the scheme, is urging pubs to sign up for the hygiene rating programme ahead of a consumer awareness campaign launching in the new year.

Regional analysis of shows that 30% of pubs in London have a Beer & Cellar Hygiene rating, compared to just 12% in the North East.

Overall, only around 16% of the UK’s c.42,000 pubs hold the accreditation.

Paul Nunny, director of Cask Marque, says: “The fact that only one in six UK pubs has a Beer & Cellar Hygiene should in itself make the industry sit up and take notice. If just that number of restaurants held a food hygiene rating the media would make it a national scandal.

“Even the 30% of pubs in London with a rating falls far short of what consumers have a right to expect, but the fact that there are parts of the UK where it’s almost impossible to find a pub with a hygiene rating is simply storing up problems as consumer awareness of the hygiene rating grows. It doesn’t mean non-accredited pubs have poor beer and cellar hygiene, but how are consumers supposed to know?

“We know from our research that consumers want to check the ratings when planning a pub visit, and AI search engines will increasingly take hygiene star ratings into account when recommending pubs. Pubs which act now can put themselves ahead of the pack.”

Pubs holding Beer & Cellar Hygiene accreditation – % by region

London 30%

East of England 20%

North West 18%

South West 18%

Yorkshire 16%

South 15%

Midlands 13%

North East 12%

Central Scotland 11%

North Scotland 7%

Wales 7%

Border 6%

Around 7,000 UK pubs currently have a 4* or 5* Beer & Cellar Hygiene rating, which measures 11 key markers from the cellar to the beer glass, awarding one to five stars, similarly to food hygiene ratings. Cask Marque aims to have at least 30,000 4* or 5* rated pubs by the end of the decade.

The consumer campaign launching in early 2027 will encourage beer drinkers to check the pub’s rating before their visit, online at https://perfectpintpromise.co.uk/pub-cellar-ratings/. Cask Marque will also raise consumer awareness of star ratings displayed outside pubs. The Campaign for Real Ale, CAMRA, is also including pubs’ hygiene ratings on its pub search website.

The four main area where pubs fall short of the standards required are: