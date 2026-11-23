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The incident at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, which saw more than 12,000 concertgoers evacuated following reports of an unknown substance being released during a live performance, has once again brought public safety, emergency preparedness and venue security into sharp focus.

Police declared a major incident at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena shortly after 10pm yesterday following reports of people at US rapper Don Toliver’s show suffering from the effects of a substance.

While the full circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, it serves as a sharp reminder of the critical importance of robust emergency procedures, coordinated responses and continued vigilance across the UK’s live music and night-time economy.

With Martyn’s Law expected to come into force in spring 2027, the incident reinforces the importance of ensuring that venues and operators have the appropriate systems, training and support in place to respond effectively to potential threats and emergencies.

Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA): “Our immediate thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident at Co-op Live in Manchester. We commend the emergency services, venue management, security personnel and all those involved in responding to what was undoubtedly a challenging and concerning situation.

“While information surrounding the circumstances remains limited, this incident serves as a sharp reminder of the critical importance of vigilance, preparedness and coordinated emergency response across our live music and night-time economy.

“Given Manchester’s history and the tragic events of 2017, the importance of public safety at live entertainment venues cannot be overstated. With Martyn’s Law approaching implementation, incidents of this nature bring into sharp focus why preparedness, effective planning and clear operational procedures must remain at the forefront of our industry’s priorities.

“Although we must not prejudge the nature or cause of this particular incident, it reinforces a fundamental principle: preparedness is not simply about preventing potential threats, but ensuring that when an incident occurs, the response is swift, coordinated and focused on protecting lives.

“When thousands of people are gathered in one location, the ability to communicate effectively, manage crowds and execute emergency procedures is absolutely critical. Incidents such as this also provide an important opportunity to review, learn and strengthen existing safety arrangements.

“Martyn’s Law represents a significant step in strengthening protective security and terrorism preparedness across public venues and spaces. However, its successful implementation will depend on ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to clear guidance, practical training and proportionate support to meet their responsibilities.

“As an industry, we remain committed to working collaboratively with government, policing, security partners and venue operators to ensure that public safety remains paramount, while maintaining the confidence of the millions of people who enjoy live music, hospitality and nightlife across the UK.

“Ultimately, we cannot eliminate every risk, but we can ensure that our venues, our people and our communities are better prepared to respond when it matters most.”