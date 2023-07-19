Admiral Taverns Announces 2023 Pool And Darts Champions

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has announced that The Junction in Oldham and Kings Head in Walsall as its Annual Pool and Darts Champions 2023.

The event, which has been running for 19 years, invites teams from each of its 1,300 leased and tenanted pubs, to enter into its annual pool and darts tournaments, competing against each other for a chance to be crowned champions. The victorious team in each tournament won £1,000.

This years’ tournament started in January 2023, and teams had to go through a local knockout stage leading up to the final showdown at the end of June. The Junction was crowned champion of the pool tournament, with the final round closely contended between 11 teams at the Phoenix Club, in Easterton. The darts final was contended between 13 teams at another of Admiral’s pubs, The Premier Suite and Lounge in Audenshaw, with the Kings Head emerging victorious.

Admiral Taverns constantly provides strong support for its pubs in order to put them in the best position to thrive within their communities and engage with their local communities. The group recruits passionate, community-minded individuals and offers bespoke support to help them market their pub, encouraging them to host an array of events for the local community to get involved with.

In addition to its annual pool and darts competition, Admiral Taverns hosts regular ‘Meet a Pro’ Pool events. These are offered completely free to licensees, where Admiral Taverns organises a professional pool player to attend one of its pubs to offer the chance for the local community to meet and play against the professional.

Emma Cottam, Marketing Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “What a fantastic event, it was great to chat with all the teams and huge congratulations to the Junction and Kings Head. They were both very impressive throughout all their games and worthy Admiral Taverns 2023 Champions.

“At Admiral, we want all our pubs to be at the heart of their communities and join together as a wider pub community. We are constantly providing events and initiatives for our pubs and their locals to get involved in – the feedback we had this year was wonderful and we can’t wait to host both our darts and pool tournaments next year, marking our 20th year of the event.”