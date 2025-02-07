Admiral Taverns Offers Support Package To Licensees Enabling Them To Run Tailored Community Events

Share Post Share Email

Admiral Taverns has launched its brand new ‘Best Foot Forward’ campaign aiming to drive footfall to its pubs during the winter. Across its leased and tenanted sites, the Group has provided licensees with the tools they need to host tailored darts and pool competitions for their communities.

Support available to the 1,200 pubs includes a centralised fund of £25,000, which allows sites to offer a cash prize to competition winners – boosting participation – as well as to bolster point-of-sale assets to maximise community awareness and encourage engagement.

Pubs are the cornerstone of communities across the UK, providing local residents with thriving social hubs all year round, and this initiative aims to support licensees in their mission to bring people together.

By equipping licensees with the materials required to host their very own, bespoke darts and pool competitions, Admiral hopes to enable them to drive footfall and maximise community engagement with their local pub during the quieter months.

Emma Cottam, Leased & Tenanted Marketing Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “At Admiral, we have always championed entrepreneurial spirit, and we work closely with our licensees to help them develop and adapt their offerings to ensure they’re tailored to the needs of the pub and the community. We created this initiative to ensure licensees have everything they need to host exciting, interactive community events at their fingertips but with total autonomy and flexibility to run the events however they wish.

The winter can be a challenging time of year for pubs but there’s no better way to bring people together and encourage individuals to support their local pub than through a mutual love of sport – in particular darts which has skyrocketed in popularity following Luke Littler’s exciting victory at the World Darts Championships!”