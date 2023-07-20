Admiral Taverns Raises £85,000 for Mental Health Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has raised an incredible £85,000 for its charity partner, Chasing the Stigma – a charity dedicated to normalising the subject of mental health and ensuring everyone can find essential support when they need it most.

On Saturday 20th May, Admiral employees, family and friends embarked on a 34-mile hike across Cheshire’s famous Sandstone Trail raising over £50,000 for the walk alone. Starting in Frodsham, the route took participants through Cheshire – home to the Admiral Taverns Headquarters – ending in Whitchurch at the Shropshire border. In total, the team walked more than 1,100 miles, totaling over 2.5 million steps.

To round off the day, a celebratory barbeque was held at one of Admiral’s community pubs, The Watergate in Whitchurch.

Admiral Taverns announced Chasing the Stigma as its charity partner at the start of 2022 in support of Founder and CEO, Jake Mills and his team in their journey to eradicate the stigma around mental health.

As part of the fundraising efforts this year, Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, tasked each of its pubs with raising at least £100 throughout May by hosting different charity events including barbeques, live music and quiz nights. Last year, Proper Pubs raised an additional £35,000 throughout August by hosting multiple charity events.

All proceeds from the events and the charity walk will be donated Chasing the Stigma, enabling mental health services signposting tool – remains free.

Chasing the Stigma also aims to create an environment of understanding through its Ambassador of Hope training. This has been developed so that organisations can commit to embedding positive mental health actions via training, activities, online resources and direct communication and support with the charity team.

Jake Mills, Founder & CEO at Chasing the Stigma, commented: “On behalf of the whole team at Chasing the Stigma, I would like to thank Admiral Taverns and their family and friends for raising a fantastic £85,000 for us. We are completely astonished by this and feel exceptionally touched by everyone’s efforts. The conversation around mental health is more important than ever and with this donation we will be able to continue the work we do and supporting those who need it the most.”

Chris Jowsey, CEO at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Chasing the Stigma is an extremely important charity which is close to all our hearts. It was a fantastic and thought-provoking day walking with the Admiral team, their families and friends to hear about their own experiences and discussing this important issue. Pubs are the cornerstone of British life and it’s important to recognise that they aren’t just a place to drink but can act as a safe place for people to talk openly when they’re struggling with challenges. We are so proud of this partnership and hope that it continues to break down barriers and further facilitate the conversation around mental health.”