The Average Pint Of Beer Costs £3.30 More In The UK Than The Global Average

A recent study conducted by finder.com compiled data on the average prices of beer in the most populated cities around the world. The analysis looks at 166 countries so you can find out where your city ranks.

Across the world, a pint of beer costs £2.60 on average. In the UK, the average beer costs £5.90, making it significantly more expensive than the global average.

The most expensive pints of beer in the world on average are sold in Qatar, with higher prices on average than runners-up UAE (£9.93) and Oman (£8.68). The cost of a pint of beer in Qatar has decreased by 7.9% to 10.47 from £11.37 in 2022, according to price comparison website finder.com.

The most expensive places to drink a pint in Europe are Iceland (£7.81) and Norway (£7.13), closely followed by Switzerland (£6.54) and Finland (£6.33).

The United States is the 9th most expensive country for beer on average, with a pint costing £6.22 on average. Meanwhile, a pint down under in Australia, will set you back £5.01 on average.

Cheapest pints in the world

If you’re looking to save money when spending overseas, the African continent seems to offer more accessible prices. Burundi takes the crown for the cheapest price, with a pint of beer costing only £0.46 on average. The rest of the top 5 cheapest countries include: Lesotho (£0.62), Libya (£0.69), Togo (£0.73) and Malawi (£0.74).

The cheapest beer outside of Africa can be found in South-East Asia, with pints costing only £0.79 in Laos, and £0.84 in Myanmar and Vietnam.

The cheapest beer in Europe can be found in Moldova with pints costing only £1.36 on average, closely followed by Kosovo (£1.44), Belarus (£1.69) and Bulgaria (£1.70).