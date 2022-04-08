Admiral Taverns supports New Charity Partner, Chasing The Stigma

During 2022, Admiral’s target is to raise as much vital money as possible for the charity through a range of fundraising events, from office activity to pub charity events.

Admiral has also launched a newly branded website with a fresh look and feel, that showcases the full breadth of the business following the acquisition of Hawthorn Community Pub Company in August 2021. The new site will enhance the experience of potential Admiral licensees, helping them to locate pubs they might consider running. The website also aims to increase understanding of the strong ethos of the business and the support available as part of the Admiral community.

As well as the new website launch, Admiral Taverns ha begun merging its Operator Managed pubs into the Proper Pubs division, which was ranked No.1 in the recent Operator Managed Index*.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns, said: “Chasing the Stigma is an important charity which focuses on a crucial issue today. It’s vital that mental health is talked about to help prevent future suffering, and I’m delighted on behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns that we will be supporting CEO, Jake Mills and his team, in their journey to normalise mental health.

“Our new website, and the recent licensee index results*, show that we are committed to recognising and meeting our licensee needs, as well as our broad offering and focus on running brilliant, sustainable community pubs, across the country. I’m very proud to be part of the Admiral community as we support Chasing the Stigma in its mission to normalise discussions around mental health over the forthcoming year.”

Jake Mills, CEO of Chasing the Stigma said: “We are really pleased Admiral Taverns has chosen Chasing the Stigma as its charity partner. Being in a pub with your mates can be the perfect place to open up and talk about mental health and the more we can tell people about our Hub of Hope app, which is the only service of its kind that brings NHS, Samaritans, Mind and 4,000 registered national and local voluntary, grassroots, private and third sector mental health support services to- gether in one place, the better.

“We are also extremely grateful that the guys at Admiral Taverns are going to be fundraising for us. We are a charity, and we want to keep the Hub of Hope free to download and free to use and also free to mental health organisations to register their details, so this money will go towards ensuring we continue to do this.”