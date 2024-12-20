Alcohol Avoidance Trend Set to Continue in UK Through Festive Season, says Globaldata

Share Post Share Email

The demand for low- and no-alcohol drinks is on the rise as consumers increasingly seek healthier alternatives and choose sobriety to better enjoy their social moments. The increase in demand for these beverages during the Christmas season is particularly noteworthy, as it highlights the growing acceptance in a time when drinking is considered part of culture. Aligning with these new developments, a survey showed that 45% of consumers sometimes or regularly drink low or no-alcohol beverages. As such, the alcohol avoidance trend is expected to continue in the UK during the festive season, according to analytics company GlobalData.

According to GlobalData, the “alcohol avoidance trend” is expected to drive the UK non-alcoholic beverage market over a £500 million category in 2024, representing a double-digit growth from the previous year. The no- and low-alcohol beer market in the UK is projected to grow by 15%.

George Shaw, Beverage Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The moderation movement has led to the creation of alcohol-free alternatives and increased competition in the soft beverage market. In the UK, Almave Bianco, introduced by Lewis Hamilton’s Almave, represents a significant step in the non-alcoholic spirits market of growing demand for high-quality non-alcoholic beverages that mimic traditional spirits.”

“The association with Lewis Hamilton brings aspirational branding and credibility, resonating with fans of the sport and lifestyle. This targets health-conscious consumers and those embracing the sober-curious movement, especially Gen Z and Millennials seeking alcohol-free alternatives for social occasions.”

Shaw adds: “According to GlobalData Q3 UK Consumer Survey, it is evident that the demand for low and no-alcohol drinks is prominent. This indicates a significant shift in consumer preferences towards healthier options. The change is likely driven by a combination of factors, including health consciousness, the desire for more inclusive social experiences, and the availability of high-quality options in the market.”

According to the GlobalData Q3 UK Consumer Survey, 77% of UK consumers consider how a product or service impacts their health and well-being to be of somewhat, often, or always influence. By incorporating this insight into their marketing strategies and product development, alcohol brands can better position themselves to meet the evolving demands of consumers and capitalize on the growing market for low and no-alcohol drinks.

Shaw concludes: “The rise in demand for low and no-alcohol drinks is a significant trend that alcohol brands cannot ignore. With consumers increasingly opting for healthier alternatives and prioritizing their health and wellbeing, it is crucial for brands to adapt and provide options that cater to these changing preferences.”