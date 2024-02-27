Aldwark Manor Estate Wins Travel & Hospitality Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Aldwark Manor Estate has been named Luxury Hotel of the Year for the Yorkshire and Humber region at the prestigious Travel & Hospitality Awards.

Hundreds of hotels from across the UK entered the awards which celebrate the remarkable achievements of hospitality companies across the world.

They recognise organisations that have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional experiences to their customers, and serve as a trusted resource for discerning travellers seeking the finest establishments and services in the industry.

Aldwark Manor Estate’s entry was judged by a panel of experts who also reviewed customer feedback and compared the facilities of each participant. The winners are those who have showcased their exceptional qualities, outstanding services and facilities, and unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction across numerous categories.

The Travel & Hospitality Team said: “We were astounded by the exceptional quality of entries this year. We trust that this guide will serve as a valuable resource for anyone planning their next luxurious getaway. Congratulations again to all our deserving winners.

“This year’s awards received an overwhelming response, and the calibre of entries was remarkably high. The judging panel faced the challenging task of selecting the winners, and those chosen truly represent the epitome of excellence in the travel and hospitality industry.”

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, says: “We are thrilled to have won this esteemed award. It’s an incredibly exciting time at Aldwark Manor Estate as we embark on another significant phase of redevelopment, but whilst this is taking place, we continue to work tirelessly to ensure all our guests enjoy an outstanding experience.

“Our wonderful hotel has so much to offer and we constantly strive to be the best at what we do, so to be named best luxury hotel in such a large and competitive region is excellent news and a credit to every member of our exceptional team.”