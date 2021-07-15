Almost All Coronavirus Restrictions In Wales Set To Be Lifted On August 7

Share Tweet Share Email

Almost all coronavirus restrictions on people and businesses in Wales are set to be lifted on Saturday, August 7.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will move fully into alert level one from July 17 and said he hoped to move into alert level zero on August 7 if the public health situation allows.

From that date, there will also be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet others indoors, including in private homes. All premises would be able to open and most, but not all, restrictions will be removed.

From Saturday 7 August (if conditions allow) the Welsh Assembly will:

remove legal restrictions on the number of people who can meet indoors, including in private homes, public places or at events

all businesses and premises can open, including nightclubs

people should still work from home wherever possible

face coverings will remain a legal requirement indoors, with the exception of hospitality premises. This will be kept under review.

Welcoming the move, UKHospitality Cymru also expressed concerns over holidaymaker confusion and increasing staffing concerns.

“It is brilliant news that from 7th August pubs and restaurants in Wales will return to bar service, more covers and broadly more freedom for customers to mix and mingle, and that events and nightclubs can reopen again” said David Chapman, UKHospitality’s Executive Director in Wales.

“However, with Welsh Government having chosen a more cautious route than Westminster’s from 19th July, our businesses are deeply concerned that holidaymakers in the high season – which begins this Saturday – may be unaware of national differences, potentially leading to confusion and difficulties for customers and staff alike.

“We already have a severe staffing shortage, so our employees are very hard pressed while trying to cope with additional labour for servicing the remaining table service and other restrictions, not to mention additional demands due to self-isolations.

“Many of our staff are young and so ineligible for the double jab exemption from ten-day self-isolation announced by the First Minister today. The news that track and trace and resulting self-isolation will continue for a while will put intense pressure on our employees and our businesses, and will almost certainly mean a continued risk to jobs and commercial viability,” he warned.