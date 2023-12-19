Alun Cairns MP Sends Important Message to MPs for the Community Pub Hero Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

In a video message Alun Cairns MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, has called on MPs to nominate their local pubs for the prestigious Community Pub Hero Awards. This rallying cry underscores the significant role pubs play in the heart of our communities and the importance of recognising their contributions.

In the video, Alun Cairns passionately speaks about the integral role pubs play in our communities, not just as social hubs but as lifelines for local causes and activities. His message is a powerful reminder of the positive impact pubs have, far beyond serving drinks.

About the Community Pub Hero Awards

The Community Pub Hero Awards, a beacon of excellence in the pub industry, have announced their 2024 categories, reflecting the diverse ways in which pubs enrich our communities:

Community Support Hero

Celebrating a pub that truly supports its local area.

Community Fundraising Hero

Recognising a pub that raises money for charity.

Community Regular Hero

Honouring an individual who goes above and beyond.

NEW FOR 2024 – Community Sport Hero

Acknowledging a pub that supports grassroots sport or unites the community through sporting events.

NEW FOR 2024 – Community Sustainability Hero

Applauding a pub’s efforts in environmental protection and sustainability.

PubAid is supporting Alun Cairns’ call and is urging MPs and the public alike to nominate their local pubs for these prestigious awards. It’s a chance to celebrate the unsung heroes of our communities – the local pubs and individuals who make a difference every day.

Nominations are open until 19 January 2024. Visit Community Pub Hero Awards Nomination website to enter your nominations and be part of this celebratory journey.

Des O’Flanagan, Co-Founder of PubAid said: “The Community Pub Hero Awards offer a platform to acknowledge the extraordinary contributions of pubs in our neighbourhoods. From supporting local sports teams to championing environmental sustainability, these establishments are more than just venues; they are the heart and soul of our communities. Let’s come together to recognise and honour their outstanding efforts.”