Six Company Announce Further Investment Into Glasgow Restaurant Scene With Three New Openings For 2024

– CGI Image of Six by Nico Merchant City –

Six Company, the Glasgow-based company behind the Six by Nico restaurants, has announced ambitious development and investment plans for its hometown of Glasgow, including the launch of three new venues across the city.

Chief executive and founder Nico Simeone confirmed three new Glasgow openings and a three million pound investment into the city’s restaurant scene including a new flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant location in Merchant City.

The other two locations will see the addition of Sole Club in Finnieston, which will pay homage to the original idea that launched the Six by Nico journey – ‘The Chippie’ – by bringing together two concepts in one venue as well as further investment at Six by Nico Byres Road with the introduction of Somewhere by Nico – an innovative cocktail bar that aims to reinvent the traditional bar experience by combining multisensory, mixology and storytelling.

Six by Nico Merchant City will open on January 15th 2024 at 64 Albion St, Glasgow, with all bookings from their Finnieston location being transferred to the new flagship City Centre location.

The existing Glasgow Finnieston Six by Nico location will close on January 14th and an exciting and brand new concept for the group will launch in its place in February.

The final investment for the first quarter of 2024 in Glasgow for Six Company will bring a new cocktail tasting experience to Glasgow’s West End. Somewhere by Nico is an innovative cocktail bar that looks to redefine what a bar experience looks like by blending storytelling, multi-sensory mixology and experience together.

Six Company Chief Executive and founder Nico Simeone said:

“Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent. We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences. Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.“

The Six by Nico brand has created 49 tasting menus since the conceptual brands launch in Glasgow and raised over £700,000 in two years for the groups charity partner Beatson Cancer Charity. Since the partnership’s inception less than two years ago, the restaurant group and their customers have raised funds across their fifteen Six by Nico locations in England, Scotland, and Ireland as well as 100% of the proceeds from the Beat 6 restaurant in Glasgow Bearsden going directly to Beatson Cancer Charity.