An Immersive Jail-Themed Bar Is Set To Open In Cardiff Next Month

Alcotraz, the immersive prison-themed cocktail experience, is opening in Cardiff next month.

Inspired by TV and film productions that have masterfully brought infamous prison stories to life, Alcotraz promises an immersive, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

The opening in Cardiff city centre on Friday, November 24, follows the sites in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Brighton, and Alcotraz: Cell Block Nine-One will accommodate 46 inmates for public experiences or private venue hires.

Much of their inspiration comes from cult American TV shows such as Prison Break and Orange is the New Black.

Alcotraz: Cell Block Nine-One, which will be located in the Brewery Quarter, will have over 40 “inmates” and will also offer private venue hires for parties and events.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the “prison” all while immersing themselves in their roles as convicted criminals by wearing the infamous orange jumpsuits, and will be given the chance to create their own criminal record to truly commit to the “experience”.

Sam Shearman, creator of Alcotraz, and founder of Inventive Productions said: “We are really excited to open our first Welsh location. Since opening in 2017 in London, Alcotraz has entertained audiences looking for a totally unique experience. Since London, we have opened three more sites around the country and cannot wait to launch Alcotraz in Cardiff. We hope that Alcotraz will become a great addition to an already thriving entertainment city.”