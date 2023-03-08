And Then There Were Seven – Dodo Pub Co. Goes ‘All Inn’ in Bristol

Share Tweet Share Email

TODAY, DODO PUB CO. announces the newest addition to its growing family with the takeover of the Cross Hands in Fishponds, Bristol.

Taking its portfolio to seven, the All Inn, as the pub will be renamed, will be the first foray for the Dodo Pub Co. into the thriving Bristol hospitality scene.

Co-founder Leo Johnson said: “We’ve been wanting to find the right place for a Dodo pub in Bristol for several years now. Two of us lived there for a while and we all love its vibrancy and the feeling of inclusion that seems to permeate the city. It’s got a great mix of pubs, bars and restaurants, and we firmly believe that our neighbourhood vibe will fit right in.”

Located on Staple Hill Road in Fishponds, the All Inn will open its doors in May 2023, with refurbishment works due to start straight away. The Dodo Pub Co’s traditional, yet quirky, welcoming style will run throughout the new pub, alongside its ever-popular menu offering dirty burgers, authentic slow rise Neapolitan pizzas and a variety of sides.

The All Inn will be creating around 15 new jobs, with recruitment starting immediately for all positions. Becoming part of the Dodo family means enjoying flexible working hours, real career progression, a whole host of day to day perks, as well as an annual blow out ‘Thank You’ party for all staff. Please visit Dodo Careers for more information.

The All Inn will follow the Dodo Pub Co. tradition by opening its doors with an ‘all out’ launch party in May.