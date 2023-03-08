CAMRA Shines a Spotlight on Women in Beer This International Women’s Day

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is celebrating female brewers and women in beer and cider for International Women’s Day 2023 (8 March) with bespoke articles on the Campaign’s dynamic online news platform, What’s Brewing.

What’s Brewing is CAMRA’s digital news site, updated daily with must-read Campaign information, pub and brewing industry stories and regular opinion columns from award-winning beer writers.

The articles are freely available for CAMRA members and non-members alike here:

St Austell Interview – Read CAMRA’s exclusive interview with George Young, Brewing Director & Head Brewer of the esteemed St Austell Brewery in Cornwall. George delves into her 25-year brewing career, explores future trends for the beer industry in 2023 and her reveals her ambitious plans for the brewery’s future.

Collaboration Brew – Home brewers, industry experts and professional brewers from The Malt Miller, Elusive Brewing, Good Chemistry Brewing, Lallemand and BarthHaas X teamed up for an International Women’s Day beer called No True Measure. The oatmeal stout will be showcased at a launch event at the Good Measure pub in Bristol on Saturday 11 March.

Women’s Day Line-up – Find a celebration to partake in with this extensive list of events collated by revered beer writer Laura Hadland, who penned the award-winning book, 50 Years of CAMRA.

Manchester beer collaboration – The social group for beer-loving and beer-curious women, Manchester Crafty Beer Girls (MCBG), joined forces with Salford brewer Strange Times Brewing and women from across the Manchester’s hospitality sector to produce a collaboration beer called Boudica’s Chariot. The International Women’s Day beer will be showcased at a pizza and beer pairing event at the Port Street Bar in Manchester on 8 March from 3pm.

CAMRA’s Learn & Discover platform will also be highlighting the work of women writers and content creators such as Emma Inch, Jessica Mason, Charlotte Cook, Dr Pam Lock, Ruvani De Silva, Dr Claire Markham, and Rachel Hendry throughout 2023.

The platform is home to expert voices, and new guides, articles, videos and audio content are added every month exploring everything there is to know about beer, cider, perry and pubs. For connoisseurs wishing to dive deeper into the world of beer and cider, CAMRA also offers in-depth articles exclusively for members*.