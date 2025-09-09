ARC Inspirations Reveals First Look Of New Box Piccadilly Venue Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Share Post Share Email

Arc Inspirations has unveiled the first illustrations of its highly anticipated new venue, BOX Piccadilly, as it gears up to launch next month. This marks the group’s debut in the South of England, expanding its footprint beyond its 19 premium bars across the Midlands, the North and Scotland.

Opening late October, BOX Piccadilly is set to transform the central London sports bar offering. Backed by a £4 million investment, the venue – located on Shaftesbury Avenue – has been designed to deliver the ultimate destination to ‘Watch, Play and Party’, all under one roof.

Spread across three floors, the 7200ft venue has capacity for 550 guests with seating for 250. Sports fans can enjoy live coverage of all the popular events from morning until night, with the venue offering the highest number of screens showing sport in the West End.

As the official sports bar partner of the NFL in the UK, BOX Piccadilly will show the top American Football games, domestic and European, including UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Gaelic football. Global sports such as Formula 1 and huge boxing fights and rugby fixtures will also be shown, starting with Autumn Internationals 2025. Beyond watching sports, customers can dive into a range of high-tech competitive socialising games on the mezzanine level, including Electric Darts and Shuffleboard.

Arc Inspirations Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Wolstencroft, said:

“This is a huge moment for Arc Inspirations and the BOX brand. We’re really pleased to now be able to reveal the first images and offer a glimpse into what can be expected.

“BOX Piccadilly is more than just a place to watch sport – it’s a fully immersive experience. Whether people visit to watch, party or simply soak up the atmosphere, we’ve created a space that delivers an unforgettable time.

“We’ve been working on this offering for a long time now and we are ready to bring BOX to London. We now can’t wait to open the doors.”

In addition to becoming London’s premier destination for live sports, games and partying, this first-class venue will boast curated menus including customisable smash burgers, Neapolitan pizza and kebab options, all at accessible price points and available until late on weekends. The drinks menu will provide a wide range of classic and innovative cocktails, as well as modern draught, craft beer and non-alcoholic options.

The new BOX Piccadilly will be the largest venue operated within the Arc Inspirations 20-strong portfolio, which also includes Manahatta and Banyan. The London launch marks a major milestone for the group, joining six other BOX locations in Leeds City Centre, Birmingham, Headingley, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester.