Crafted Reveals F&B Trio Ahead Of Anticipated Powdermills Opening

Neil Armstrong and Conor Sheehan join to drive the culinary vision, guided by Chief Operating Officer Joel Williams, ahead of the highly awaited launch.

Crafted has confirmed a trio of senior appointments to its food and beverage team, working under the leadership of Joel Williams, COO at Crafted, ahead of one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated hospitality openings.

Neil Armstrong joins as Executive Chef, bringing over 30 years of experience, including senior roles at Edwardian Hotels in London and Nelson Hotels & Inns in Cheshire. Armstrong’s background blends technical excellence with a passion for seasonal British produce – perfectly aligned with Crafted’s philosophy and approach to food and beverage.

Joining him is Conor Sheehan as Head of Food & Beverage. Sheehan brings a wealth of hospitality experience, having held General Manager roles at Tillingham Wines, Kettner’s Townhouse (Soho House & Co), Bistrotheque, and most recently, The Gallivant. Known for his focus on guest experience and progressive service culture, Sheehan adds a vital dimension to the leadership team.

Chris King, Founder of Crafted stated:

“As we prepare to open the doors at Crafted at Powdermills, assembling the right team has been key. Neil and Conor each bring exceptional experience and creativity to the table – and they share our belief in doing things with real care and craft. The Pub is just the first taste of what’s to come, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

In tandem with the leadership announcement, Crafted has unveiled renderings of The Pub – a standalone venue attached to the main Crafted space and open to all, not just members and overnight guests. The imagery showcases a modern reimagining of the British pub: familiar yet forward-thinking, blending warm, timeless materials with bold contemporary detail.

Set to open in November, it will be an all-day affair – relaxed and joyful. Expect local English beers and wines, a cocktail list (including no & low options) that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and a menu anchored by an outdoor grill and wood-fired oven turning out seasonal cuts and pizzas.

Joel Williams, COO at Crafted said:

“With The Pub, we’re setting the tone for how Crafted will feel – thoughtfully curated, relaxed and rooted in great hospitality. This team brings a brilliant balance of skill and vision, and I’m proud to be working alongside them to bring the wider concept to life.”

Neil Armstrong, Executive Chef at Crafted added:

“We’re building something special at Crafted at Powdermills – a place where great local produce, some even grown here onsite, thoughtful cooking, and relaxed, generous hospitality all come together. The Pub will set the tone: rooted in British traditions but with a modern energy. I can’t wait for people to experience it.”