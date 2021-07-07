Are The Food Trends That Emerged During Lockdown Here To Stay?

With lockdowns having a huge effect on the food service sector, consumer routines and eating habits have inevitably had to change. Alastair Cupper from allmanhall (www.allmanhall.co.uk), the independently owned food procurement expert, looks at whether these changes are here for the long-term, or whether the food trends that emerged through the lockdown were just a fad. COMFORT COOKING At the height of lockdown there was a huge focus on home cooking and baking as flour sold out and people turned to the kitchen for a source of entertainment. Searching online for bread, pizza dough and scone recipes. As the BBC reports, supermarkets such as Waitrose, the Co-op and Tesco saw upward trends in the sales of dessert favourites such as rice pudding, custard powder, jelly and trifle.There was also an increase in sales for longer-life items including tinned fruit and vegetables, jarred pickles, tuna, spam and other tinned meats, and long-life milk. Whilst consumers may keep up their new-found cooking skills, it seems likely that the popularity of somewhat nostalgic tinned goods is a passing rather than lasting trend, driven more by the uncertainty of the lockdown period. FUNCTIONAL FOODS Whilst comfort and indulgence may be a passing trend, the focus on health and well-being is one that seems likely to be a lasting change. Food products that boost immunity and have wellness properties are increasing in popularity as people pay more attention to their health and the goodness of their food. Balancing work and the general day-to-day

to now include the re-opening of gyms and leisure facilities, there is less time for the leisurely food preparation that we saw in the early lock- downs and instead the focus will be on convenience.With an array of products promoting probiotic, anti-oxidant and superfood qualities, new launches such as cold-pressed juices and immune support shots are consistent across the market.We are even seeing the trend extend into the drinks industry, with launches of alcoholic versions of healthier drinks such as hard seltzer (alcohol and carbonated water) and hard kombucha – an alcoholic fermented cold tea.Yet there also seems to be a particular focus on the health benefits of raw ingredients such as ginger and turmeric.We may view this as a more lasting trend, particularly when looking at well-being not only in terms of our own bodies, but as a much larger scope of the environment and the traceability of where our food comes from. NO MORE PLASTIC Whether it is classified as a trend or as more of a growing sense of awareness and accountability, the topic of sustainability and our planet is a huge focus for the food industry and consumers alike.With every one of us having a responsibility to step up and do our part, many will be looking for guilt-free purchasing whilst understanding the story of where their food comes from and how it was made into the end product. As a visible change, the reduction of plastic and packaging waste is an ongoing process with manufacturers looking for ways to reduce their environmental footprint. Many drinks companies are actively looking at the option of cans vs. plastic bottles. TRANSPORTABLE EATING Since last summer we have become used to eating and drinking out- side as lockdown measures have restricted meeting friends and family in our homes.Whether in a park or a garden, the idea of food that is easy to serve and transport is a familiar concept.We have seen growth in the range of pre-mixed cocktails and spirits aimed at outdoor gatherings. And with picnics, barbecues and staycations lined up for summer, it is likely this is a trend that will last throughout the year. GRAB AND GO