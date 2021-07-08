Latest:

Pubs And Restaurants Continue To Gain Channel Share, Driving Average Spend Up

According to the latest data from Lumina Intelligence Eating & Drinking Out Panel, consumer participation in the eating out market grew by +2ppts in 4 w/e 13 June 2021 (vs. 4 w/e 16 May 2021), to 58%. Visit frequency also increased from 0.7 times per week to 1.4 times over the same period.

With the re-opening of dine-in hospitality, including indoors, in the last 4 weeks, there has been a shift in channel share in the last 4 weeks. Pubs & bars and restaurants have both gained share, +3.5ppts and +2.3ppts respectively; whilst quick service restaurants (-2.9ppts) and coffee/sandwich (-2.5ppts) lost share. This change in channel usage has also led to an increase in average spend, which rose +7.2% to £9.55 in 4 w/e 13 June 2021.

As a result of the reduced restrictions, an increasing proportion of out of home meal occasions were ordered and bought at the venue, accounting for almost 7 in 10 occasions, an increase of +4.1ppts vs the previous 4 weeks. Meanwhile both delivery and click & collect saw share fall by -2.0ppts and -3.0ppts respectively.

Commenting on the results, Insight Director at Lumina Intelligence, Blonnie Whist, said: “With the re-opening of indoor dining, we’ve seen an increase in participation and frequency of eating out and the shift towards higher spend channels such as restaurants and pubs/bars has also driven up average spend. As predicted, the increase in on-premise dining has led to a drop in delivery and click & collect occasions, but these remain an important route to market for those consumers who remain nervous about venturing out to venues and as a continued source of revenue for operators.”

