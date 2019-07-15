Are You Ready for National Pub Fortnight?

Ei Publican Partnerships will team up Star Pub & Bars and Punch for the third National Pub Fortnight, a two-week celebration of the great British pub.

National Pub Fortnight starts on 19th July until 4th August 2019, and drinkers are invited to celebrate their local pub by joining in whatever activities are going on. Whether it’s a quiz or a charity fundraiser, there will be something. The initiative, which will see up to 100,000 free drinks given away to pub goers this summer, was designed to reinforce the ongoing importance of pubs to consumers and their value to local communities.

Nick Light, Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships, said, “We are delighted to see National Pub Fortnight build momentum this year as Punch joins the initiative for the first time. National Pub Fortnight aims to encourage more UK consumers to visit the pub, while highlighting the important role they play in bringing local communities together.

‘ We are always looking for ways to help our publicans drive their businesses, and by raising awareness and providing an incentive to visit pubs, National Pub Fortnight is one of the ways we can do that. Last year 39,000 people signed up to the offer through the app and we are expecting more this year.”

Punch Managing Director, Andy Spencer added: “We are thrilled to participate in this year’s National Pub Fortnight – it’s a fantastic initiative which connects pubs with their local communities. Today, publicans across the country face many challenges so it’s important that we come together and support each other in every way we can.

‘Pubs will hugely benefit from this two-week celebration with increased exposure and an opportunity to welcome customers old and new to enjoy a free drink in their local pub.’’

Star Pubs & Bars Head of Business Support, Stephen Rooney said, “This is our third year supporting National Pub Fortnight and we are excited to see this scheme grow year-on-year, as we encourage more drink brands and publicans to get involved.

‘We welcome any initiative that helps publicans to grow their business and we hope to see a record number of consumers getting involved this year.”

There are over 2,000 pubs taking part in National Pub Fortnight’s free drink giveaway! For further details visit www.nationalpubfortnight.com