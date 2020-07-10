Are You Ready For The Government’s Eat Out Scheme?

The hospitality and on trade received a huge boost earlier this week with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme in his address to the House of Commons.

As part of his summer statement, Mr Sunak revealed the new programme which seeks to support the hospitality and on trade industry, with a voucher scheme to encourage diners to eat out of home from August 3 to August 31, 2020. The discount offer of up to 50%, to a maximum of £10 per person is for food and non-alcoholic drinks for people dining out, and can be used all day each Monday Tuesday and Wednesday.

the Chancellor said: “To get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs, and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them, I can announce today that, for the month of August, we will give everyone in the country an Eat Out to Help Out discount.”

The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme can be used:

all day, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 31 August 2020

to offer a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, to diners for food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in

to claim the money back from the government

There is no limit to the number of times customers can use the offer during the period of the scheme, however customers cannot get a discount for someone who is not eating or drinking.

Alcohol and service charges are excluded from the offer.

Registration will close on 31 August.

You can register if your establishment:

sells food for immediate consumption on the premises

provides its own dining area or shares a dining area with another establishment for eat-in meals

was registered as a food business with the relevant local authority on or before 7 July

You cannot register:

an establishment that only offers takeaway food or drink

catering services for private functions

a hotel that provides room service only

dining services (such as packaged dinner cruises)

mobile food vans or trailers

To register, establishments must have:

your Government Gateway ID and password (if you do not have one, you can create one when you register)

the name and address of each establishment to be registered, unless you are registering more than 25

the UK bank account number and sort code for the business (only provide bank account details where a BACS payment can be accepted)

the address on your bank account for the business (this is the address on your bank statements)

You may also need your:

VAT registration number (if applicable)

employer PAYE scheme reference number (if applicable)

Corporation Tax or Self Assessment unique taxpayer reference

If you are registering 25 establishments or less, you must provide the details of each.

Businesses registering more than 25 establishments

Companies that are registering more than 25 establishments that are part of the same business, you do not have to provide details for each one, and should provide a link to a website which contains details of each establishment participating in the scheme including the trading name and address.

Businesses may also need to provide a list to HMRC on request, with details of all participating establishments.

Registration will be available from 13 July 2020. For further details click here