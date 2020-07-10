Further Reopening Another Boost To Hospitality, But More Clarity Needed For Rest Of The Sector

UKHospitality has welcomed the further reopening of parts of the hospitality sector, but also called on the Government to ensure that those businesses not able to reopen are afforded more clarity on future reopening.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The reopening of additional parts of the hospitality sector is great news. Health and leisure facilities, such as pools, spas and gyns are a major part of the appeal of the UK’s hotels and holiday parks. The reintroduction of sporting activities and live entertainment will be a boost right across the sector.

“For those businesses still not able to open fully, such as nightclubs, business events hosts and music venues, there must be a roadmap for reopening these businesses accompanied by Government support which ensures that none fall through the gaps in the meantime.

“Much of the focus has been on restaurants and pubs reopening, but there have been many other parts of our sector waiting for the nod to reopen. This will bring more people back into work and off furlough. It is another very positive step forward for our industry.”